Liverpool and Newcastle United are amongst a host of Premier League sides keeping track of a teenager at a Championship club.

Both the Reds and the Magpies are keen to make sure they are up to date on all the young talents plying their trade in the academy system.

Liverpool landed teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni from Leicester City just last year, the then 16-year-old having impressed Reds scouts.

Newcastle meanwhile raided Blackburn Rovers for 16-year-old midfielder Rory Finneran just earlier this year.

Now, according to Leeds Live, both clubs are amongst the sides tracking Leeds United’s teenager Harry Gray.

The 15-year-old, brother of Archie Gray, is within the Leeds youth system and has been turning heads with his performances.

Harry, a forward, is highly rated and the jury is out on for just how long Leeds will be able to keep him.

The Whites would likely need to secure promotion to the Premier League soon if they are to be able to ward off interest.