Newcastle United will revisit a possible departure for one of their teenage stars when the January transfer window opens, according to the Athletic.

Eddie Howe oversaw a transfer window which saw some players leave the club, but a limited number of arrivals.

The Magpies ended the window without the winger or centre-back that Howe badly wanted and an inquest has been launched into missed targets.

Young teenage attacker Kuol had been expected to leave after he was deemed not ready for the first team.

He had interest from Belgium and Portugal, as well as in England, with not just loan deals looked at as some sides wanted to sign him permanently.

No move happened, with Kuol suffering a tear to his quad, which will take time to recover from.

However, all parties will revisit the situation when the window opens again in January.

Kuol is not expected to feature for Howe’s side and the club will again look at the options on the table for a St James’ Park exit.