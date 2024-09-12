Troy Deeney believes that Wolverhampton Wanderers need start looking at what they are doing with their youth academy.

Following an unimpressive campaign last time around, wherein they were constantly under the scanner of the PSR rules, Gary O’Neil’s side spent money in the transfer market this summer.

As many as three players were brought in on the final day of the transfer window but Wolves are yet to make their mark in the league.

They have managed just one point from their first three games and conceded six goals against Chelsea.

Deeney believes that Wolves should be getting talents into their team as they do not have a high quality side and as such need to look at what is happening with their youth setup.

“I would argue for Wolves, specifically for Wolves [for homegrown players],” Deeney said on the Up Front show.

“Based on their team and I don’t mean any disrespect to them they need to start looking at what they are doing with their youth academy.

“Because that is not a great Wolves team, that is not a great Premier League team.

“So, if you can’t generate that or go and buy better then that is down to recruitment and what you’ve got.”

Wolves play their first match following the international break against Newcastle United on Sunday.