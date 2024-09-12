Former Ipswich Town star Freddie Ladapo has revealed that he decided to terminate his contract with the Tractor Boys as he was not satisfied with being a fringe player.

Ladapo helped Ipswich earn promotion to the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign, but last season he found himself as a bit part player in Kieran McKenna’s team and joined Charlton Athletic on loan in January.

Ipswich and the centre forward decided to mutually terminate his contract late in August and Ladapo joined Huddersfield Town on a free transfer.

Ladapo pointed out that a footballer does not dream about staying at a club where he seldom finds opportunities to play and added that growing up it was his dream to play and score in front of a crowd.

The ex-Ipswich Town star added that this summer he was looking for an opportunity and is thankful to Huddersfield for presenting him with the chance.

“Staying somewhere and not really playing too much football is not what really a footballer’s dream is”, Ladapo said at a press conference.

“When I was younger and growing up, everything I wanted to do was score goals in front of the fans and make myself and my family proud.

“All of the things I have achieved, so I was really looking for an opportunity and this that one really presented itself to me and I was more than thankful for that.”

Ladapo has experience of playing in 215 League One games under his belt and has found the back of the net 67 times.