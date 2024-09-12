Sheffield United star Harry Souttar has revealed that his brother John Souttar visited the Bramall Lane outfit in 2022, but things did not work out and he decided to join Rangers instead.

John, who came through Hearts academy, decided to part ways with the Jam Tarts in 2022 after the expiry of his contract and he was courted by several sides, including Sheffield United and Rangers.

The Blades came close to signing the defender, but John decided to stay in Scotland and signed for the Glasgow outfit.

Harry revealed that his brother John visited the training facilities of the Bramall Lane club in 2022, but for some reason the deal did not materialise and the centre-back penned a four year deal with Rangers.

25-year-old Harry admitted that he spoke to John about his loan move to Sheffield United from Leicester City and added that the Gers star was happy about him joining the Blades.

“I spoke to him [John]”, Harry was quoted as saying by The Star.

“He came down here when his contract came to an end with Hearts and for whatever reason it didn’t work out.

“He was just very happy for me to get the deal done and it was a good conversation.”

John has managed to establish himself as a regular under Philippe Clement and this season has started all four league games for Rangers.