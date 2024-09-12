Chelsea star David Datro Fofana is set to join Turkish outfit Goztepe on a season-long loan deal after his move to AEK Athens broke down, according to the Independent.

The Blues are on the lookout to offload some of their fringe players to bring down the overall size of their significantly big squad.

A number of steps have been taken which include offloading Raheem Sterling on a loan to Arsenal, with the Todd Boehly-owned side paying more than 50 per cent of his overall salary.

The work has continued though with yet another player Fofana being linked with a move away.

Greek giants AEK Athens had been working on a deal to take Fofana but that move fell through yesterday.

Now though, interest has arrived from Turkey where the transfer window closes on 13th September.

Newly promoted Super Lig side Goztepe have managed to agree a deal with Chelsea to sign Fofana on loan for the season.

The deal will have the option to buy the forward next summer for the fee of £20m.