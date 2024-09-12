CSKA Sofia have revealed the signing of former Leeds United star Liam Cooper with a mini themed video.

Cooper saw his contract at Elland Road expire in the summer and the Whites offered him terms to continue at the club.

The centre-back was unable to reach an agreement with Leeds though and started to assess his options.

CSKA Sofia’s Liam Cooper announcement video is interesting, to say the least. #lufc pic.twitter.com/RhDyyVuDCm — Joe Donnohue (@JoeDonnohue) September 12, 2024

He held talks with several sides, including clubs in the Championship, but has decided on an adventure in Bulgaria and has joined CSKA Sofia.

The Bulgarian giants put together an announcement video for Cooper, making full use of his last name to produce a mini themed effort.

CSKA Sofia finished by saying the Cooper is at the club to ‘switch gears’.

The defender will hope to make a quick impact on Bulgarian football and play well enough to keep himself in the mix for the Scotland squad.

CSKA Sofia have had a poor start to the season with just one win from their opening six Bulgarian league games.