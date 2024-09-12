West Ham United have been boosted as one of their players is not looking to exit the London Stadium any earlier than 2026, according to ExWHUemployee.

There has been substantial squad churn at West Ham in recent months and the Hammers have settled on their squad for this term.

In further transfer windows they could be tested for players they do not wish to let go, but they do now not have to worry about one player looking for the exit door.

There has been continued speculation that left-back Emerson Palmieri has his eye on a return to Italy.

However, Emerson is happy and settled at West Ham and does not want to leave in the January window, or next summer, meaning he is planning to go until 2026 at the earliest.

His current contract at the Hammers runs until the summer of 2026 and there is an option to extend it by another year.

The Italian left-back has started all three matches under new boss Julen Lopetegui and now the Spaniard will be relieved to have him at the club for the foreseeable future.

Emerson will look to help his side register a win this weekend against Fulham after the Hammers made a shaky start to the season, losing two of their first three matches.