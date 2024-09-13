One of Aston Villa’s out on loan stars has admitted that he was ‘still fighting’ to be in Unai Emery’s plans at Villa Park, but was forced to look elsewhere when the picture became clear.

There were significant changes in terms of arrivals and departures at Aston Villa over the course of the summer window.

Emery’s side had to first make sure they complied with PSR requirements by the end of June, before then kicking on with further signings.

One Villa star to go before the window shut was midfielder Leander Dendoncker, who completed a loan switch to Anderlecht.

Dendoncker admits Anderlecht sounded him out towards the start of the window, but at that time he was keen to fight for his spot at Aston Villa.

He admits though that the situation became clear to him over the course of the club’s pre-season tour.

“Yes, we already had a conversation at the beginning of the transfer period”, he told Belgian daily HLN.

“Anderlecht wanted me to join then and I was open to it, but I wanted to look at my options.

“At that time, I was still fighting for my place at Villa.

“The coach also took me on an trip to America, but it gradually became clear that the playing opportunities would be quite scarce.

“That’s why I started looking for something else.

“Anderlecht still turned out to be interested and in a conversation with Jesper Fredberg and Brian Riemer, they emphasised that they were still looking for someone with my profile. Then I didn’t hesitate any more.”

Dendoncker, 29, came through the youth set-up at Anderlecht and will now be keen to help his boyhood club to reclaim the Belgian league title.