Fixture: Charlton Athletic U21s vs Leeds United U21s

Competition: Premier League Cup

Kick-off: 19:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially confirmed their Under-21s side to lock horns with Charlton Athletic’s Under-21s at the Valley this evening.

The two clubs come together for a group stage clash in the Premier League Cup competition.

Leeds Under-21s, who are bossed by Scott Garner, have also been drawn alongside Birmingham City and Stockport County in their group.

With three draws so far this season, Leeds will be keen to make sure they get their first win under their belt in the capital.

Leeds reached the quarter-final of the Premier League Cup last term.

Scottish goalkeeper Rory Mahady slots in between the sticks for the young Whites side, who have a centre-back pairing of Diego Monteiro and Reuben Lopata-White.

Rhys Chadwick and Alfie Cresswell also play, while attacker Max McFadden starts and will be looking to get on the scoresheet.

Defender Kris Moore is amongst the substitutes.

Leeds United Under-21s vs Charlton Athletic Under-21s

Mahady, Richards, Ferguson, Monteiro, Lopata-White, Cresswell, Chadwick, Toulson, Thomas, Coleman, McFadden

Substitutes: Grainger, Pickles, Bird, Moore, Render