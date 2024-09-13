Wolves boss Gary O’Neil is of the view that the club’s new boy Carlos Forbs is a player with pedigree and ‘bundles of potential’.

The Midlands outfit wanted to add firepower to their forward department and they identified former Manchester City star Forbs as the right fit for their squad.

Wolves managed to come to an agreement with Ajax to take Forbs on loan with an obligation to buy on deadline day.

O’Neil hailed the Portuguese winger as an exciting young prospect and stressed that Forbs has a lot of potential.

The Wolves boss pointed out that Forbs is a versatile player who can play from both sides and added that the youngster has blistering pace.

“We finally got to introduce him to the group today and he’s an exciting young player”, O’Neil said at a press conference.

“He has bundles of potential.

“He has good pedigree, has blistering pace and can play on both sides of the pitch.”

Wolves are set to welcome Newcastle United at Molineux this weekend and it remains to be seen whether Forbs will be given the opportunity to make his debut in front of the home crowd.