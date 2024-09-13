Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher has revealed that the Potters have explained to Leicester City loanee Tom Cannon how they want him to play and admitted that he is excited to see him on the pitch.

The young centre forward joined Leicester last summer but saw his debut season for the Foxes get curtailed due to injuries and featured only 13 times.

Leicester decided to send Cannon on a season-long loan to Stoke City this summer to help him with regular game time to aid his development.

Cannon joined the Potters on the deadline day and Schumacher explained that the young forward has been different from their other signings because he spent the whole of pre-season with his parent club.

Stoke boss Schumacher, who is excited to see him play, added that they have been able to do tactical work with Cannon during the international break and stated that they have managed to explain to the Leicester star how they want their number nine to play.

“Tom is clearly a little bit different [from Tatsuki Seko] because he has been with Leicester City throughout the whole of pre-season”, Schumacher told Stoke City’s in house media.

“We have been able to do tactical work with him and explain how I want our number nine to play.

“It has been so far so good and I can’t wait to see him on the pitch.”

Stoke City are set to take on Oxford United on Saturday and all eyes will be on Schumacher to see whether he will give Cannon his debut for the Potters.