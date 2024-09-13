One of Burnley’s stars has admitted he ‘really wants to beat’ Leeds United at Elland Road this weekend.

Scott Parker is to take his Burnley outfit to Elland Road on Saturday in what could be, even at an early stage of the season, a key Championship clash.

The Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League last term and are desperate to bounce straight back up, while Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion by losing in the playoff final.

One player who helped Leeds go close to promotion last season in the shape of Jaidon Anthony is now on the books at Burnley.

The winger retains a deep affection for the Whites, but there will be no love lost on Saturday as he admits he is desperate to beat Leeds.

“It’s an amazing club, a really big club and a big following”, Anthony was quoted as saying by the Burnley Express.

“Elland Road is a place where they create a real hostile environment for other teams, so hopefully we can nullify that as a team.

“It’s a great place to play and hopefully we can have a good day out there.

“This time I really want to beat them and hopefully Leeds are on the losing side, but like I say I’ve got nothing but respect for them.”

Leeds are unbeaten in the Championship after four games and it remains to be seen if Burnley can change that record on Saturday, especially as the Whites are firm favourites.