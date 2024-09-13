Liverpool boss Arne Slot has indicated that it would make him worry if a player like Caoimhin Kelleher was happy not being the first choice goalkeeper at the club.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper is backup to Alisson in the Liverpool squad and he wants to leave in the hope of more regular football.

However, Liverpool did not let Kelleher leave this summer, as their new goalkeeper recruit Giorgi Mamardashvili will not arrive at Anfield until next summer.

While on international duty with Ireland, Khellher vented his frustration and dissatisfaction at not being able to get a move away from Liverpool in the recently closed window.

However, Slot defended the goalkeeper’s frustrated comments and stressed that he would have been worried if he had seen a player like Kelleher loving his life by being a backup for Alisson.

“I would be worried if a player came out and said he loved it on the bench and wants to stay there for the rest of his life”, Slot said at a press conference.

Slot added that missing Harvey Elliott, who fractured his foot while away with the England Under-21s, will be a big blow for his team with Liverpool set to have a busy month ahead.

“With Harvey, a big disappointment for him and for us”, he added.

“We play seven games in 22 days, so a blow for all of us.”

Liverpool are set to face Nottingham Forest at the weekend before they start their Champions League journey against AC Milan on 17th September.