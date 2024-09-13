Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has promised Ipswich Town that the misery of being consistently beaten in the Premier League will kick in at some point.

Ipswich came through as the dark horses in the Championship last term and their exploits contributed to Leeds having to make do with a playoff spot.

The Whites lost in the final of the playoffs and are again in the Championship this term, while Ipswich are sampling life in the Premier League.

Ipswich have yet to win in three league games, drawing one and losing two, and Kinnear warned the Tractor Boys faithful that the shine will quickly come off visiting grounds like Anfield.

The Leeds CEO said on the Square Ball: “It [being miserable kicking in] will do.

“They will have a nice day out at Anfield and then they will realise it’s not very much fun.”

Kinnear stressed that when Leeds get up it is essential they quickly establish themselves so as not to have to worry about the threat of relegation.

“So we know when we get promoted that the challenge is massive because we are going to have to quickly establish ourselves and need to be robust.

“It is very difficult to plan anything from a commercial perspective if you are constantly looking over your shoulder worrying about being relegated.”

Ipswich are due to visit Brighton this weekend, while they then head to lock horns with Southampton in another away fixture.

They are back at Portman Road at the end of the month, when Aston Villa provide the opposition.