Former top flight star Craig Moore believes that at Celtic winning is the only option and new signing Arne Engels will soon get used to it since the timing of coming into a winning team is contagious.

The Scottish champions spent a club record £11m to sign Engels from Augsburg on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Engels made his debut against bitter rivals Rangers and played a part in helping his side register a 3-0 win against the Gers.

Moore, while addressing the issue of Engels’ settling into the new team, insisted that the winning mentality is contagious.

Citing instance from his own career, the 48-year-old insisted there are teams that do not look like they are hurting after a loss.

The situation is different at Celtic though, since winning is a must for them.

“The timing of coming into a winning team is contagious it really is. You pick it up very quickly, the expectation”, Moore said on Go Radio.

“And it is different because I also played at different clubs where you may lose a match and some players don’t look like they are hurting.

“Whereas here winning is the only option.”

Engels is Celtic’s replacement for Matt O’Riley, who left for Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the summer.