Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has picked out the player he feels Arne Slot has improved the most and admits he will be seen as a ‘nutter’ for his view.

Slot has already had an impact at Anfield and Liverpool, who thrashed Manchester United 3-0 before the international break, look to be in fine fettle.

Increasingly there is talk that Liverpool might even challenge for the Premier League title in Slot’s first season in charge.

James feels there is no doubt that Slot has been a breath of fresh air and has improved players, but the former Red has noted one player in particular he thinks has got better.

He admits his view may mean some label him a ‘nutter’, but he feels Mohamed Salah has gone to the next level under Slot.

“Possibly the most improved player after three games, and I am going to sound like I am a nutter here, Mo Salah”, James said on LFC TV.

“He looks like a new player.

“His control is exceptional, his on the ball movement is exceptional, of course he is scoring goals.

“But all of this seems to be as a result of what Arne has got them doing in training.”

Salah has so far found the back of the net in every one of Liverpool’s three Premier League games so far this season, while also providing three assists.