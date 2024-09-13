Leeds United star Junior Firpo has expressed his amusement of a mug featuring him being produced and replied ‘ordered’.

The left-back had a tough start to life at Elland Road after moving to the club from La Liga side Barcelona.

He has stuck it out at Leeds though, not even being persuaded to leave by relegation out of the Premier League.

The people asked, so we delivered. We’re delighted to finally reveal the Junior Firpo mugs we’ve always promised but never thought would actually happen. Until now. Get it here: https://t.co/WuN5SZOnyu #LUFC pic.twitter.com/Q8GAJWXvto — The Square Ball (@TheSquareBall) September 13, 2024

Firpo could be on the road to establishing himself as something of a cult hero at Leeds and the latest twist with a mug dedicated to him is likely to only increase that trend.

The Square Ball took to X to show off a new Firpo mug, which is indeed happening.

Firpo spotted the post, reacted with a laughing emoji and replied ‘Ordered’.

All eyes will now be on when the left-back gets his hands on the mug, which is likely to fly off the shelves.

The ‘Junior Firpo mug’ has been priced at £9 and is currently in stock, though it remains to be seen for how long for.