Leeds United target Roland Sallai is due to land in Istanbul this evening to complete a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Daniel Farke’s side tried to sign Sallai from German outfit Freiburg before the transfer window closed in England at the end of last month.

Leeds could have looked to go back in for the winger in January, but Sallai is set to be taken off the market.

Galatasaray are pushing to sign the Hungary international and have today to get the deal done as today is deadline day in Turkey.

They are moving quickly and, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, Sallai will land in Istanbul this evening.

Galatasaray are to pay Freiburg a fee of €6m to sign the 27-year-old, who is in the last year of his contract in Germany.

In signing for Galatasaray, Sallai will be joining the Turkish champions.

Whether Leeds continue to track Sallai after he makes the move to Galatasaray remains to be seen.