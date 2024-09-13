Liverpool are also keen on RB Leipzig loan star Xavi Simons, who is a target for Manchester City as the successor to Kevin De Bruyne.

Simons is on the books at French champions Paris Saint-Germain, but he has been sent out on loan to Germany.

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig managed to sign him on a second successive loan in the summer, despite interest from Manchester United.

While his immediate future lies in Germany, interest in Simons is fierce and some comes from England.

Premier League champions Manchester City are keenly monitoring Simons as they aim to replace De Bruyne.

According to German daily Bild, the Cityzens have been joined in the race by their Premier League title challengers as ‘also Liverpool want him’.

The Reds, who had a relatively quiet first transfer window under Arne Slot, might make a move for Simons when he returns to PSG.

It remains to be seen how much PSG ask for a player who they have contracted until the summer of 2027.