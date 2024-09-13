Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has insisted he is happy to keep up a tradition at the end of games.

The Black Cats took a significant period of time to bring in a new boss, but ultimately plumped for Le Bris as the man to lead them forward.

They have made a bright start to the new season under the Frenchman and currently sit at the top of the Championship standings after winning all four of their games.

Le Bris’ Sunderland are due to take on Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle this weekend and the Frenchman was asked about whether he likes to take part in the tradition of having a drink with his opposite number after the match.

He insists he is happy to do it when other managers are also happy to.

Le Bris said at a press conference: “Yes, I like it.

“We had one or two like that, not the others, but for me it’s a good tradition.

“So no problem with that.”

Sunderland went down to a 2-0 defeat on their last trip to Home Park last season, but did beat Argyle 3-1 in the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light.