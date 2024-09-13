Former Norwich City star Iwan Roberts has warned the Canaries that their game against Swansea City at the weekend is going to be tricky for them.

Norwich have not had the desired start to the season they wanted under their new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, as they have only picked up five points from their first four games.

Now the Canaries are set to travel to Wales to take on Luke Williams’ Swansea, who are undefeated at home so far in the league campaign.

Roberts issued a warning to the Norwich players to be aware of the upcoming away challenge as he hailed their game against Swansea as a tricky fixture.

He pointed out that Swansea so far have picked up four points in their ongoing campaign, but all of them have come from their two home fixtures.

“So it’s the long journey to the Swansea.com stadium tomorrow in what looks like a tricky fixture for City”, Roberts wrote in his Pink Un column.

“Swansea have one point fewer than Norwich, but their four points have come from their two home games.”

Norwich have failed to beat Swansea in their last three meetings and their last visit to the Swansea.com Stadium ended up with a 2-1 defeat last October.