Former Liverpool star David James believes that a lot of Premier League defenders will not be used to the style of Reds new boy Federico Chiesa.

Arne Slot wanted to add more firepower in Liverpool’s attacking line-up and Chiesa, who featured 131 times for Juventus, was viewed as a late opportunity in the transfer window.

Liverpool managed to beat Barcelona to sign the 26-year-old Italian international from Juventus just before the window slammed shut.

James explained that Chiesa’s game showcases commitment and energy instead of fancy footwork all the time.

The former Reds star believes that a lot of Premier League defenders will struggle against the Italian’s style of play as they are not used to facing players like him.

“When he is committed he is 100 per cent committed”, James said on LFC TV.

“Where he has a lot of what Liverpool already have, this is a style of play that a lot of Premier League defenders will not be used to.

“It’s not fancy footwork all the time, it might be energy and commitment, but he gives it in spade-loads.

“I think it is another dimension that the opposition are going to struggle with.”

Chiesa has yet to make his debut in Liverpool colours and fans will be eager to see whether he will be in Slot’s starting line-up for the Nottingham Forest game on Saturday.