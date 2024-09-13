Rangers boss Philippe Clement has held talks with Gers new boy Nedim Bajrami, with the Albanian believing that he can help provide the style that the Belgian manager wants.

Clement had to wheel and deal throughout the summer transfer window and only had the space to wrap up the capture of Bajrami just before the window slammed shut.

The Albania international, signed from Italian side Sassuolo, has landed at Rangers with high expectations attached and a substantial transfer fee paid.

He feels he has had a warm welcome following a stressful close to the window and is ready to play on Sunday against Dundee United if needed by Clement.

“It was a stressful deadline day but I’m really happy to join the club”, Bajrami told a press conference.

“Today was my first day and I was really happy to meet the coach and everyone.

“I feel really happy and good to be here. I am ready for Sunday but it’s up to the coach.”

He believes that Rangers need a player of his profile and feels he can help the side to produce the style of play that Clement is looking for, after he spoke to the boss and the sporting director.

“The coach is someone who wants to play forward, I think I can help with the style of play.

“My talks with the coach and sporting director were good.

“I’m still young but I have experience, especially from the national team.

“I am a player happy under pressure”, Bajrami added.

Dundee United head into the Rangers clash having won their last three games on the spin, without conceding a single goal.

Whether Clement will hand Bajrami his Gers bow remains to be seen.