Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack looks to have completed a move to Turkish second tier side Erokspor.

The midfielder parted ways with Rangers at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract at Ibrox.

He has been on the hunt for a new club and now looks set to head away from Scottish football and to Turkey.

Jack though is not playing in the country’s top flight, the Super Lig, and is instead dropping into the second tier.

According to Turkish outlet Playspor, Jack has put pen to paper to a two-year deal with Erokspor.

Jack will hope to make an instant impact in Turkey and he joins a raft of former Rangers players in plying his trade in the country.

Borna Barisic and John Lundstram are both on the books at Trabzonspor, who they joined earlier this summer.

Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent is at Fenerbahce, though he is out of favour and they want to move him on.