Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney feels that Sunderland are weak in certain parts of their game and warned that his team will try to exploit those weaknesses at the weekend.

Sunderland have had an excellent start of the season under their new manager Regis Le Bris and sit top of the table with four wins from four games.

On Saturday, they will travel to Home Park to face Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle with the determination to keep their unbeaten run going.

Rooney pointed out that Sunderland are a young and energetic team but stressed that Le Bris’ side have their weaknesses in certain parts of their game.

The Plymouth boss expressed their intention to exploit Sunderland’s weaknesses on Saturday to steal three points from the league leaders.

“Sunderland are a very young team, a very energetic team, but there’s certainly weaknesses in there we can try to exploit to try to win the game”, Rooney told Argyle TV.

“They have been a clinical team. If you watch them against Sheffield Wednesday, they had four chances and scored four goals.

“Sometimes that’s the difference.

“From our point of view, we certainly see that they’ve got some strengths in there, but we also see that they have got parts of their game which are not as strong, and we can try to exploit them.

“They’ll have been analysing us just as much as we’re doing to them.

“We see there’s the strengths and weaknesses there and it’s about us trying to nullify their strengths and exploit the weaknesses, really.”

The last time Sunderland visited Home Park, they suffered a 2-0 defeat, but this time Le Bris’ side will be determined to secure an away victory over Plymouth.