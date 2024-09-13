Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney is of the view that Bristol Rovers’ recruitment in the summer has been very good and stressed that the Gas have a strong forward line.

The Bristol Rovers hierarchy are keen on an improved campaign this season and they backed Matt Taylor in the transfer window to bring in a host of new players.

The Gas’ recruitment this summer has been primarily focused on bringing on young and talented players, keeping in mind the future of the club.

Taylor’s side are set to welcome Wigan at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday and Maloney pointed out that the Gas’ are strong at their home.

The Wigan boss also praised Bristol Rovers’ recruitment this summer and believes that Taylor’s squad possess a very strong forward line.

“They are strong at home”, Maloney told Wigan Athletic TV.

“I think they have done really well this summer recruitment wise compared to the team that we played at the end of the season compared to now, which is very, very different.

“They are really strong in that forward.

“They are a good side, so we have to show everything we did at Birmingham and more.”

Bristol Rovers are sitting ninth in the league table with seven points from seven games and Taylor’s side will be determined to register three points from the Wigan game.