Fixture: Celtic vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Brendan Rodgers has selected his Celtic team to play host to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Hearts arrive at Celtic Park in trouble, with just one point picked up from their opening four league games and having crashed out of the Europa League and into the Conference League.

The Jambos have yet to win this season and went down to a 3-0 loss on their last visit to Celtic Park.

Celtic thrashed Rangers before the international break and Rodgers will want his men to pick up where they left off this afternoon.

Kasper Schmeichel is between the sticks for Celtic today, while in defence Rodgers goes with Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

Midfield sees Celtic deploy Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels, while Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo.

If Rodgers needs to make changes he has options on his bench and they include James Forrest and Adam Idah.

Celtic Team vs Hearts

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, Engels, Hatate, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Trusty, Palma, Idah, Valle, McCowan, Bernardo, Forrest, Ralston