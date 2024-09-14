Former Leeds United star Aidy White admits that boss Daniel Farke will be on ‘borrowed time’ if he is not successful at Elland Road and bemoaned a lack of ability to break teams down.

Leeds started as favourites to beat Burnley in a crunch Championship clash on Saturday afternoon, but came up short as they slipped to a 1-0 loss.

Burnley frustrated Leeds at Elland Road and scored from a breakaway goal from Luca Koleosho as Scott Parker’s game plan worked perfectly.

Clarets shot-stopper James Trafford was in good form to keep out efforts from Willy Gnonto and Ethan Ampadu, and despite Leeds controlling possession, Burnley left with all three points.

The result has led to criticism of Farke from some fans, who feel the German is not flexible enough and cannot change a game.

Asked if Farke is on borrowed time, White admitted that will be the case if he is not successful and conceded that similar performances where stubborn opposition could not be dealt with happened last season too.

White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I think every manager is going to be on borrowed time if they are not successful at this club.

“We have high standards and high ambitions, and ultimately if we’re not quite on the same wavelength as the owners wanting to get promoted and the results aren’t coming our way then of course we’re going to be on borrowed time.

“I feel like if teams didn’t park the bus then we’d be in a much better position.

“I don’t feel his football is necessarily boring, I feel like opposition teams just make it so difficult and so frustrating for us and it’s how do we then have the answers to that.

“At the minute we are just coming short this season and yes, there were periods last season when it was very, very similar”, the former Leeds star added.

Farke got Leeds to the playoff final last season, where they lost out to Southampton, and the pressure is on the former Norwich City boss to make sure the Whites finish in the top two this season to avoid that lottery again.