RB Leipzig managing director Marcel Schafer has insisted that Liverpool and Manchester City target Xavi Simons is a key player and signalled his intent to fight to keep him.

The German club roped in the Paris Saint-Germain player for a second successive loan stint after they benefitted from his presence last time around.

There was interest in Simons from the Premier League where Manchester United were keen.

The situation will be even tougher next summer as both Liverpool and Manchester City are eyeing swoops for Simons.

However, the Leipzig MD insists that the desire of his side is to keep hold of Simons and sign him permanently at the end of the season.

“He embodies what we as a club are: no limits, [and] we can reach everything”, Schafer told ESPN.

“We try to reach the maximum as a team with all our players and of course with Xavi as a key player in our offensive [department].”

On what Leipzig’s plan for Simons is, Schafer added: “About next summer, it’s just three official games [in the season so far], so it’s difficult to say.

“But of course, it’s our goal … To keep our best players, [while] always finding a good balance between keeping the core and [re-affirming] the philosophy with transfers who are signals for everyone.”

Simons finished last season in Germany with 25 goal contributions in 43 matches overall and also enjoyed an impressive Euro 2024.