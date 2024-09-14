Fixture: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has picked his team to play host to Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the Premier League today.

The Reds have wasted no time in adapting to Slot’s demands and crushed Manchester United 3-0 before the international break kicked in.

Now Slot will want to see Liverpool record another win to blow away the break cobwebs and they are strong favourites to do so.

Forest though have yet to be beaten this season, although they have also not yet managed to score more than one goal in any game.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while at the back Slot goes with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees the Dutch boss pick Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz lead the attack.

If changes need to be made then Slot has options on the bench that include Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Nottingham Forest

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jota, Salah, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Gakpo, Quansah, Tsimikas, Bradley