Aidy White insists that Leeds United are taking a risk by banking on an ‘unproven’ striker to lead the line as they target promotion from the Championship.

Leeds failed to score at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon against a stubborn Burnley defence and suffered a 1-0 defeat.

A significant amount of goals walked out of the team in the summer when Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter were sold.

Leeds have tried to bring in attackers who can help to plug the gap in the shape of Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon.

They are though banking on young striker Mateo Joseph to hit the back of the net regularly and he missed a golden early chance against Burnley when clean through.

Relying on him, former Leeds defender White feels, is a risk and the question must be asked where the goals are going to come from, while he noted that Patrick Bamford is injury prone.

He is hoping Joseph, who he admits is unproven, can get into a rich vein of form quickly despite his inexperience.

“I feel like Joseph is a phenomenal talent up front as a number 9”, White said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“However, he is unfortunately unproven at this level and it is a lot of hope to pin on somebody who is young, talented, as your main striker.

“We have Patrick Bamford there, who seems to be in and out a lot with fitness issues.

“To go into a season in the Championship and want to get promoted you’ve got to score goals.

“Where are those goals coming from?

“Hopefully others chip in and Joseph goes off flying like I hope he does, because I do think he is a good player, just inexperienced at this level.”

Having been knocked out of the EFL Cup by Middlesbrough, Leeds now have a whole week to prepare for the trip to take on Cardiff City in the Championship next weekend.