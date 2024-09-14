Ex-Hull City man Peter Swan believes that the Hull City players do not trust Tim Walter’s playing style or philosophy.

The Tigers have made a dismal start to their Championship campaign under new boss Walter as they are yet to register a single win from their opening five matches.

Previous boss Liam Rosenior almost helped the Tigers finish in a playoff spot last season as Hull City finished seventh but he was sacked this summer.

Walter however is yet to win a game and last night they were beaten by Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United 2-0 at the MKM Stadium.

Former Tigers star Swan has admitted he can see that his former side are just not good enough.

Swan reiterated that the new Hull City boss has lost the faith of the players in terms of the football that he wants the side to play.

“I am seeing that Hull are not good enough and they do not believe in the system the manager wants to play”, Swan said on BBC Radio Humberside about his former side.

The Tigers are currently sitting 19th in the table after five matches deep in the league and Walter’s status at Hull is under heavy scrutiny.

The Tigers boss will be desperate for a win next Friday when they visit the bet365 Stadium to face eleventh-placed Stoke City.