Former Leeds United defender Aidy White has admitted he cannot see the spark to change a game within the Whites team at the moment.

Leeds went down to defeat at home to Burnley on Saturday, slipping to a 1-0 loss that showcased again the difficulties they have often faced in breaking down teams who are keen to sit deep.

Having lost the spark of Crysencio Summerville and the assists of Georginio Rutter over the summer, questions are being asked about where the imagination will come from.

Former Leeds star White admits he cannot see the creativity to change a game in the current team and he is hoping the signings the club made in the summer can come good.

“At the moment I don’t see too many [of the current squad] having that little bit of spark that can turn a game on its head”, White explained on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“We haven’t seen too much of the summer signings, so we can’t comment on whether they are good signings, bad signings.

“Only time will tell and hopefully they step up to the plate.”

Leeds had been tipped to bring in a number 10 before the transfer window closed, but did not do so.

The Whites did sign wingers in the shape of Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon, and will hope that one or both can bring the spark needed to break down stubborn defences.