Fixture: Leeds United vs Burnley

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his team to welcome Scott Parker’s Burnley side to Elland Road in the Championship today.

Farke knows that the game against the Clarets could be a key match, despite it being early in the season, as both sides are expected to challenge for promotion.

Leeds headed into the international break on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Hull City and have now won their last two games on the spin, while they have not conceded a goal in 270 minutes of football.

Burnley arrive in Yorkshire having now gone three games without a win across all competitions, with a 5-0 romp over Cardiff City earlier this term now a distant memory. As such, Leeds start as firm favourites to win today.

Leeds have goalkeeper Illan Meslier between the sticks, while a back four of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo are picked.

In midfield, Farke trusts in Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu, while further forward Brenden Aaronson, Manor Solomon and Willy Gnonto support Mateo Joseph.

If Farke wants to chop and change he has options on the bench and they include Joel Piroe and Joe Gelhardt

Leeds United Team vs Burnley

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Ampadu, Gruev, Solomon, Aaronson, Gnonto, Joseph

Substitutes: Darlow, Debayo, Schmidt, Byram, Ramazani, Tanaka, Rothwell, Gelhardt, Piroe