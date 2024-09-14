Leeds United will have a celebrity co-owner at Elland Road for today’s Championship meeting with Burnley.

The Whites are now owned by the 49ers Enterprises, who fully bought out Andrea Radrizzani, and the American company has a number of high profile investors.

Russell Crowe, Michael Phelps, Jordan Spieth and Will Ferrell are just some of the well known faces who have sunk their cash into the Yorkshire giants.

Actor Ferrell holds a minor stake, but is still fully invested in seeing Leeds perform well on and off the pitch.

He will be, according to LeedsLive, at Leeds’ home meeting with Burnley at Elland Road today.

The American will be in attendance as Daniel Farke looks for his men to quickly get back into their groove following the international break.

Farke’s Leeds narrowly missed out on winning promotion to the Premier League last season.

The German’s objective is to get Leeds up this term and the Whites are amongst the favourites to go up automatically.