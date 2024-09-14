Leeds United Under-21s boss Scott Gardner has insisted that the young Whites impressed him with their attitude against Charlton Athletic Under-21 on Friday night.

The Under-21s Leeds side are currently sitting 17th in the Premier League 2 table after three matches in the season.

They played against Charlton Athletic Under-21s on Friday to kick off their Premier League Cup campaign and salvaged a draw with a goal scored by Luca Thomas early in the match.

Gardner feels that the group of young Leeds United players will run through a brick wall for the club if needed as they are ambitious.

The 36-year-old also stressed that players need to be able to play in multiple positions in order to play for Leeds.

“I think we have got a group of players that will do anything we ask”, Gardner told LUTV after his side drew against the young Addicks.

“They will run through a brick wall for us.

“If you want to play for Leeds, you have got to be able to play in different positions.

“We are a little bit short in certain positions at the moment in the top line.”

Gardner will be looking to push his side towards a win on 23rd September when the Leeds Under-21s take on Wolves Under-21s in a Premier League 2 clash.