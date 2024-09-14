Premier League legend Alan Shearer has insisted that Nottingham Forest’s shock 1-0 win at Liverpool on Saturday afternoon was ‘no fluke’.

Liverpool have looked in good shape under new boss Arne Slot and went into the international break having dismantled Manchester United at Old Trafford.

They were expected to swat Nottingham Forest aside at Anfield to pick up another three points, but were undone by a superb Callum Hudson-Odoi strike with 18 minutes left.

The win is the first victory Nottingham Forest have had at Anfield since 1969, but Shearer is clear that it was no fluke as the visitors fully deserved their achievement.

“Nottingham Forest were outstanding”, Shearer said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“The way they defended as a team was magnificent, and this was no fluke.

“They stopped Liverpool every time they got into the box.

“Then they went and hit them on the break – what a finish from Callum Hudson-Odoi.

“What a start to the season they’ve had.”

Liverpool will have to wait for the chance to bounce back in the Premier League as they have a Champions League fixture on Tuesday night against AC Milan at the San Siro.

Their next Premier League clash arrives next weekend, when Bournemouth will visit Anfield.