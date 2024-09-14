Richard Keys has told Pep Guardiola that no one is out to get Manchester City, but also stressed there is ‘nowhere to run anymore’.

Manchester City are all set for their hearing into allegations the club broke Premier League financial rules to begin.

The club, who have dominated English football over the last decade, are charged with breaking no fewer than 115 of the Premier League’s financial rules.

Isn’t it good to have proper football back? All 8 PL games are live on @beINSPORTS_EN as part of a near 50-game haul from Sp/Germ/Fr/C’ship. We’ve F1 & tennis also – ahead of return of CL. No Pep – no-one is out to get you but there’s nowhere to run anymore. pic.twitter.com/73tpRSkYwS — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) September 14, 2024

Guardiola has welcomed the hearing getting under way as he is keen to see Manchester City clear their name.

However, he has also suggested that other Premier League clubs want to see Manchester City punished.

For Keys, that view is wide of the mark, but he did sent a warning to Guardiola that Manchester City no longer have anywhere to hide.

Manchester City could face a severe punishment if they are found guilty of breaking the Premier League’s financial rules.