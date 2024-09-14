Former Sunderland star Benjamin Kimpioka, who plays for Scottish outfit St Johnstone, has revealed that his pancake eating habits have helped him boost his form.

The 24-year-old Swedish forward came through the Sunderland academy and played 18 times for the senior Black Cats team.

Kimpioka departed Sunderland two years ago to head for Swedish giants AIK, but returned to the British Isles in January this year to link up with Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

Kimpioka has been in red hot form this season, scoring seven times in ten outings across all competitions for St Johnstone.

And the former Sunderland man has revealed the unlikely role of pancakes in his form.

“I do really like my pancakes, because of the carbs, I can run as much as possible”, the former Black Cat said via The Courier about his diet.

“I try to switch over to rice sometimes and drink a lot of water. There was one period when it was very often.

“It was breakfast (lunch here so that was something different) then I went home and had pancakes again – healthy ones, with fruit and honey.”

The former Sweden youth international also stressed that his pancakes are inspired by his brother, who is big into his training.

“It comes from my brother.

“He’s big into training and makes these protein pancakes.

“He gave me a good tip and the taste of them is unbelievable.

“He removes the sugar and adds protein things into it.

“My brother is a very fit guy.

“He does gym every day, runs 5ks all the time and he influences what I eat.

Kimpioka was sent off in St Johnstone’s 2-0 Scottish Premiership loss against Hibernian on Saturday.