Richard Keys has told Manchester United that they could no longer sign Tottenham Hotspur’s best player, as they did during their pomp.

The Red Devils raided Tottenham for star men Teddy Sheringham, Michael Carrick and Dimitar Berbatov, with all happy to make the move to Old Trafford.

With Manchester United struggling to challenge for the Premier League title, which they have not won for over a decade, Keys thinks the idea of raiding Spurs for their best performer is now outlandish.

He believes the time is gone where Manchester United could tempt Spurs’ top player to head to the north west.

“You could no longer sign Tottenham’s best player”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS.

He then took aim at Erik ten Hag, giving his view that the manager is simply no reason to sign for Manchester United unless the player in question has played in the Netherlands.

“Jurgen Klopp became a reason to sign for Liverpool, before Liverpool became the reason to go, which they are now.

“You need someone in charge at Manchester United who is going to inspire or convince players that there is a reason to sign for them.

“Right now, I can’t think of one, unless you are 22 years old and have played Dutch football”, Keys added.

Keys has been outspoken about Ten Hag for much of the Dutchman’s reign at Manchester United.

Ten Hag eased some of the pressure on himself with a 3-0 win away at Southampton on Saturday afternoon.