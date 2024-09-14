Dundee United forward Kristijan Trapanovski has insisted that he wants to score against Rangers on Sunday.

The Glasgow giants have started the season shakily and now find themselves eight points behind Celtic and Aberdeen, respectively, after playing four matches; they can close back to five points behind by beating Dundee United.

Philippe Clement’s rebuild at Ibrox is under massive scrutiny and his side’s performances have been criticised heavily on occasion this season.

They will play Dundee United on Sunday and Terrors’ summer signing Trapanovski is relishing facing the Gers.

The forward has already registered six-goal contributions this season for Dundee United and admitted that he wants to score against Rangers at Tannadice to continue the run.

“It was amazing. That was the best feeling in my life”, the Macedonian said via The Courier about his goals against rivals Dundee last month.

“I hope the stadium will be full again on Sunday and the same situation comes along and I score again.

“At the end of the day, the most important thing is the team and the result.”

The 25-year-old admitted that he has never experienced a crowd like Tannadice in the derby before.

“I was expecting a big atmosphere at the derby but the stadium was full and the supporters were singing my name. It was crazy.

“I’ve never experienced that in my life.”

Clement’s men will be looking to stop a motivated Trapanovski on Dundee United’s home turf as the Gers cannot afford to drop any more points so early in the campaign.