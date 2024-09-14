Expectations around Sheffield Wednesday have been tempered by an Owls star, following late drama at Hillsborough which saw two points dropped on Saturday, dubbing his side ‘not Real Madrid’.

Danny Rohl’s side took the lead in the Championship clash against QPR in injury time, when Barry Bannan struck.

However, the lead only lasted three minutes as QPR’s Alfie Lloyd secured a share of the spoils for the London club and it ended 1-1.

Sheffield Wednesday had the better of the first half, but QPR improved in the second period. Nevertheless, the match looked to be heading for a 0-0 draw before the late drama.

Owls star Josh Windass believes that his side should take the positives of their overall development rather than just looking at a few bad games and odd things the Championship can throw up.

He insists Sheffield Wednesday are not Real Madrid and must remain grounded amid rising expectations.

Windass said on BBC Radio Sheffield: “It’s hard work playing the way Danny wants to play and if you are a little bit off it then it is very obvious to see and we have been the last few games.

“But we are a team who are on the rise, for definite.

“It’s difficult because the expectation here at the minute is obviously high, but we’re not Real Madrid.

“We’re doing really well at the minute, in terms of today. The last few games have been hard to take, but it’s the Championship and it happens.”

Sheffield Wednesday now switch gears into the EFL Cup on Tuesday night when they head to take on Steve Bruce’s Blackpool side.

Their next chance to win again in the Championship comes away at Luton Town next weekend.