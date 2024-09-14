Former Premier League defender Dominic Matteo thinks that one of Tottenham Hotspur’s out on loan stars is already showing his quality.

Spurs sanctioned the exit of a host of players in the summer as they trimmed the squad, but not all departures were of the permanent kind.

Alejo Veliz, Bryan Gil, Manor Solomon and Ashley Phillips were just some of the loan exits from Tottenham.

Israeli wide forward Solomon joined the north London side last summer on a five-year deal and the season before he impressed at Fulham.

The 25-year-old started only two league matches last season as he suffered a long-term meniscus injury and Ange Postecoglou made it clear this summer that Solomon would not get regular minutes.

Spurs splashed big money on Championship winger Wilson Odobert and Solomon joined Championship side Leeds United on a season-long loan deal.

Matteo has watched the attacker, insisted that Solomon’s capture from Spurs is the best bit of business done by the Whites and he believes that the Tottenham loan star possesses a lot of quality.

“Solomon has been the standout [signing], the one we’ve seen the most of so far”, Matteo said on LUTV about the Spurs loanee.

“I thought his performance against Hull [City] was excellent, the way he controlled the ball. If you look, you can see that he has played at a good level, the highest level.

“He has got a lot of quality and I think we’ve only touched the surface with that with the first performance.

“He looks really good.”

Spurs will be keeping a keen eye on Solomon’s performances at Elland Road.

There is no option to buy in the deal and he is due back at Tottenham next summer.