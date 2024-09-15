Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Ange Postecoglou has picked his Tottenham starting eleven and substitutes to welcome north London rivals Arsenal to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon in the Premier League.

Spurs head into the derby clash having beaten Arsenal just once in the last seven attempts in the Premier League and Postecoglou will want to defy that record today.

Arsenal make do without Declan Rice, who is suspended, while Martin Odegaard is absent through injury.

For Tottenham, Richarlison is out of action.

Spurs have Guglielmo Vicario between the sticks, while in defence Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

In midfield, Spurs field Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, while James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Heung-Min Son support Dominic Solanke.

Postecoglou has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up and they include Archie Gray and Timo Werner.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Substitutes: Forster, Spence, Davies, Dragusin, Gray, Sarr, Bergvall, Odobert, Werner