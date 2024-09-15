Everton do not intend to sack Sean Dyche as boss as the club feel he has credit in the bank, according to the BBC.

The Toffees have had a horrendous start to the new Premier League season, having lost all their first four games, the first time that has happened in 66 years.

Increasingly questions are being asked about how Dyche is setting Everton up as they look to try to get points on the board.

Dyche though is not at risk of losing his job on Merseyside.

Everton feel that Dyche has credit in the bank due to how he managed to keep the Toffees afloat in the Premier League.

Despite the poor run, Everton are not considering pulling the trigger and want to continue to back Dyche to turn things around.

Everton have won in the EFL Cup this season and are again in action in the competition later this week when they welcome Russell Martin’s Southampton to Goodison Park.

Dyche though will be aware that the more important game comes next weekend when he takes his Everton side to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.