Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton thinks that every team know what Tottenham Hotspur’s weak spot is, following Spurs’ losing against Arsenal, and target it.

Arsenal won the north London derby at Tottenham’s home ground, grinding out a 1-0 win in a feisty Premier League game which saw no fewer than eight players booked.

Gabriel was the man who won it for Arsenal as he shrugged off Cristian Romero to power a corner from Bukayo Saka past Guglielmo Vicario.

It was enough for all three points at Tottenham and Ashton thinks Arsenal simply targeted Spurs’ weak point in the shape of Vicario.

He feels that it is clear that Vicario is vulnerable from set pieces and yet again that showed as the Italian stayed rooted to his line.

Ashton said after the goal on talkSPORT’s Sunday Session: “It’s their weak spot, Tottenham, isn’t it?

“Every team targets Vicario from set plays.

“He can’t get out off his line, he’s stuck behind players. He hasn’t given himself the freedom to come and punch.

“And from inside the six yard box, Gabriel is one of the absolute best.

“He powers it past Vicario, who can’t react because he’s just stood on his line.”

Tottenham conceded 16 goals from set pieces over the course of last season and there have regularly been question marks over just how prepared they are to defend them.

The derby loss will lead to more questions being raised about how Postecoglou is coaching his team to deal with a key opposition threat.