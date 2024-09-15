Rangers boss Philippe Clement has admitted it is a pity that chairman John Bennett is stepping down from his role at the club.

The Gers confirmed that the chairman, who oversaw the appointment of Clement as manager, will be standing down with immediate effect due to health reasons.

Rangers will have former club director John Gilligan serve as chairman until a longer term replacement can be appointed.

Clement admits that it is a pity that Bennett has been forced to stand aside, but insists that his health is the most important thing.

The Gers boss told BBC Scotland: “It is a pity for the whole club because he has been working day and night for the club with all the passion.

“But that’s life. If you are sick, don’t feel well, it is the most important thing to stay healthy.

“The decision was more one the doctors made and against his heart, but sometimes you have to do things against your heart to stay healthy and everybody hopes he will feel better soon.”

Bennett took the chairman role at Rangers in April last year.

The Gers currently do not have a chief executive in place after James Bisgrove moved on.