One of Tottenham Hotspur’s out on loan stars looks happy, sources close to him have claimed, after he slotted into life at his new club seamlessly.

Tottenham were ruthless in their culling of fringe players from the squad over the summer, but they were not prepared to cut the cord completely with some stars.

A number of loan moves were sanctioned by Ange Postecoglou and Spurs will keep an eye on how those players get on over the course of the season.

Winger Bryan Gil was one of the loan departures and he made the move back to his homeland to link up with La Liga side Girona for the season.

He has so far made four appearances in the Spanish top flight for Girona, getting on the scoresheet once.

And, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, those around Gil say that ‘from the look on his face and the way he is playing, you can see that he is happy’.

Gil has struggled to make any real impact on English football, but the Spanish game is one which suits the winger.

He is also settled with his team-mates as ‘it seems like he has been in the dressing room all his life’, the club insist.

Gil was determined to move on from Tottenham in the summer and his switch to Girona looks to be suiting all parties at present.