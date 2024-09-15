Dean Ashton has pointed to what surprised him most about Tottenham Hotspur during their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday.

Spurs were hoping to put an early dent in Arsenal’s title ambitions in the Premier League clash on home turf, but endured a frustrating afternoon.

Five Tottenham players were booked in a fiercely contested north London derby, but Gabriel scored the only goal of the game for the visitors, from a set piece.

Ex-Premier League striker Ashton admits that he was surprised by how Tottenham responded to going behind.

Ashton stressed that after Arsenal went ahead, Heung-Min Son looked disinterested, James Maddison was unable to do anything and Spurs almost left their striker Dominic Solanke to his own devices.

Ashton said on talkSPORT’s Sunday Session: “The one thing that really surprised me was, after the goal, the response.

“Son looking very disinterested, Maddison not being able to get into the game.

“Nobody at all supporting Solanke. They just said we’ll leave you to it, to two of the best centre-backs in the division.

“That is the biggest question for me, the reaction of the Tottenham players and manager after the goal.”



Tottenham had the lion’s share of possession, having the ball over 60 per cent of the time, while they also had more shots and more shots on target than Arsenal managed.